CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police are looking for a man they believe used a stolen credit card to buy items at Chavis Furniture.

Officers were called to the furniture store Saturday, May 28 for a report of “Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card,” according to a news release from the Chickasaw Police Department.

Investigators found surveillance footage of a man driving up to the store with a U-Haul. The man then picked up the items and left the store’s warehouse, which is off Telegraph Road, according to the release.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 251-380-8333. Tips can be submitted anonymously, according to the release.