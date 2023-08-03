DOTHAN, Ala. (WIAT) — After months of licensing issues, Dr. Steven H. Stokes submitted his resignation as chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

“It is with great disappointment that I tender my resignation from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission,” Stokes said in a statement Thursday. “I feel that it is in the best interest of the citizens of Alabama, some of whom desperately need access to cannabis to treat their medical conditions, for me to step down.”

In his letter, Stokes wrote that by stepping away from the group, he could “remove a distraction that is holding back progress.”

On June 12, the commission began issuing licenses to Alabama businesses. Over 90 businesses had applied at the time. There were 21 that were granted a license.

Just four days later, the commission announced that they had paused all business license proceedings, citing “potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring.” Group officials then said they would take a hiatus while seeking an independent review. A couple of weeks later, the commission said they hoped to start awarding licenses again on Aug. 10.

Two businesses that were not awarded a license during this period were Hornet Medicals, which applied for a processor license, and Alabama Always, which applied for an integrated facility license.

Alabama Always said they had spent over $5 million on their facility and believed they accurately met all of the application requirements. However, no one from AMCC ever visited the location, according to Alabama Always members.

AMCC Director John McMillan said the “tabulation” error was not an issue with the evaluators or Commissions’ scores, but somewhere in the combining of the scores.

Brittany Peters, communications director for the AMCC, said they received Stokes’ resignation letter and “greatly appreciate Dr. Stokes’ contribution to the Commission and anticipate that he will remain at the forefront of the development of Alabama’s medical cannabis program.”

Despite stepping away from the AMCC, Stokes said he feels confident in its future.

“It has been a profound honor to work with the incredible members of the Commission, all of whom have dedicated countless hours over the last two years to develop the foundation of Alabama’s medical cannabis industry,” Stokes said. “It was a pleasure to serve on the Commission and I believe that the Commission has done, and will continue to do, valuable work for the citizens of this state.

“While there are those driven by greed who hope to discredit and obstruct this program from moving forward, I know that my fellow members will endeavor to deliver medical cannabis products to the patients of Alabama who are suffering.”

William Somerville, an attorney representing Alabama Always, issued the following statement to CBS 42 regarding Stokes’ resignation: