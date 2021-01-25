Central AL Forecast: Tornado Watch in effect until 1 AM Tuesday

Click here for the latest watches and warnings

Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch is in effect for a large chunk of Central Alabama until 1 AM. This means that atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

LATEST

Damage from #fultondale Hampton Inn off I-65. @CBS_42 live there now.



Caused by tornado that moved through tonight.



Amazingly, No reports of injury. @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/EtlSrR15h0 — Ashley Gann (@gannweather) January 26, 2021

In for a stormy night tonight in Central Alabama…tracking a thin line of thunderstorms already in progress to our West along the Mississippi River. As this line tracks through our area tonight, we’ll have a chance of strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, & a small chance of a brief tornado. Note the low-pressure center on the map…on the PLUS side, this low is currently located too far North for us to see a widespread severe weather outbreak, although storms still expected to roll through late tonight.

