CDC awards $44,304,458 to expand Alabama COVID-19 vaccine programs

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(WKRG) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded Alabama $44,304,458 to support local efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensure greater access to the vaccine.

The CDC says the award is part of $3 billion in funding they have granted to 64 jurisdictions to improve vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts.

The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and will provide critical support through CDC’s existing immunization cooperative agreements in communities around the country.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

For information on where funds will be distributed, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/php/funding-update.pdf