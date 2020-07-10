WATCH CBS 42 NOW: Millennials experiencing both pregnancy and childbirth complications rise 31.5%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a recent Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) report, pregnancy complications and childbirth complications have increased 16.4% and 14.2% respectively, with women who experience pregnancy complications becoming twice as likely to have childbirth complications as well.

Millennials experiencing dual complications has increased by 31.5% as more women enter pregnancy with pre-existing conditions.

These findings come from a new BCBSA report, “Trends in pregnancy and childbirth complications in the U.S.,” which examined 1.8 million pregnancies between 2014 and 2018 among women ages 18-44.

Millennial women make up 85% of all pregnancies in the U.S.

According to The Health of Millennials report, this age group has experienced a double-digit increase in 8 of the 10 top health conditions like major depression, hypertension, and type II diabetes, which may lead to higher risks of pregnancy and childbirth complications as well.



Since 2014, pregnant women aged 18-44 have seen a:

· 35% increase in major depression

· 31% increase in hypertension

· 28% increase in Type II diabetes

Dr. Brian Brocato is a fellowship-trained in maternal-fetal medicine and passionate about this topic. He provides high-risk pregnancy care in Birmingham and the surrounding communities.

Dr. Brocato has expertise in the management of hypertension in pregnancy, fetal cardiac care, multiple gestations, and obesity affecting pregnancy, among others.

