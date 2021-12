CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Dec. 18, resulting in the death of one person.

Clayton L. Glass, 37, was killed after he struck a tree while driving down Merritt Road near Castleberry.

Glass was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.