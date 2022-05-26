HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Mark McDaniel was retained as Casey White’s lawyer Wednesday afternoon and since then has received numerous threats at both his office and home, McDaniel said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The jail escape case of Casey White from the Lauderdale County Jail and the 11-day manhunt that followed drew international attention. Officials said White’s jailer Vicky White (no relation) died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day they were captured in Evansville, Indiana.

Casey White’s mother and daughter helped him retain new legal counsel that includes attorneys Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Nickolas Heatherly, Marcus Helstowski and Nicholas Lough.

McDaniel addressed the media in an emotional and pointed statement. He mentioned the social media phenomenon around the case and said he has been receiving threats since taking over White’s pending cases.

“At this office and at my home, I’ve had some threats come my way, physical threats and threats to property. Let me say this to the people that are doing that. That’s not gonna make a d*mn bit of difference. All the calls and all the threats that you make aren’t going to make a bit of difference. I’ve been practicing law for 45 years, I have been threatened in every way you can be threatened and I have been accused about everything. If you want to keep doing that you just keep on doing it. It’s not going to affect the way that we represent this man. We’re going to give him the best defense that we can possibly give. If you want to call and you want to threaten my life or whatever you want to threaten, you go ahead and have at it. It’s not going to affect anything that we do in this case. I want to make that clear,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel did not indicate the source behind the threats.

White is currently being held in the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Birmingham. McDaniel said they expect to be in court on June 20 for a probable cause hearing for the escape case.

McDaniel added, “Everything is going to come out in the courtroom, this story is going to get told… We do have a story to tell.”