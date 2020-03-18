Carl complains as Hightower ads run

Tuesday, Jerry Carl criticized his Repuiblican opponent for Lower Alabma’s congressional seat Bill Hightower, for refusing his challenge to suspend television and radio ads during the coronavirus crisis.

“Shamefully, Bill Hightower has decided to continue his deceitful television commercials,” Carl said in a press release. “Apparently, he would rather put himself above the health of our community. There will be a time and place for politics, but right now, it’s time to help our neighbors”

News 5 contacted the Hightower campaign for comment but have not heard back.

Carl and Hightower meet in the March 31 Primary Run Off Election. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced he has asked Attorney General Steve Marshall for an opinion on whether the election can be postponed.