BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Barbour County has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.

A passenger in the vehicle, Quawanna Quasheima Wigham, 26, was also fatally injured.

Neither of the victims was using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and both were ejected from the Camaro.

Both Wood-Caple and Wigham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 30 near mile marker 5, approximately five miles east of Clayton, in Barbour County.

No further information is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.