CANCELED: AMBER Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old girl

UPDATE:

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An AMBER alert issued this afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin has been canceled, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

WDHN has contacted Henry County authorities and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL

(WHNT) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl listed as “abducted” by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA’s alert, Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin was last seen at Abbey Creek in Shorterville, Alabama on September 30, 2021. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Griffin is listed as a Black woman, 5’4, 210 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. She has scars on her left eye area and eyebrow.

Officials say Griffin’s abductor is believed to be a white male wearing a maroon hoodie. He is believed to be in his mid-to-late teens or early twenties.

Any information related to Griffin can be submitted to The Henry County Sheriff’s Office 334-585-3131, or 911, ALEA 334-585-3131.