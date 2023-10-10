DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — People have been gathering outside Decatur City Hall since Oct. 1, a couple of days after Stephen Clay Perkins was shot and killed by police, and now they have gathered in the city council’s chambers.

Community members took their concerns and questions straight to city leaders during their work session Monday.

The city’s council chambers were filled, with many calling for justice for Perkins.

During the work session, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced he would not run for re-election.

Decatur police say an officer shot Perkins in the early morning hours of Sept. 29 after police responded following a confrontation with a tow truck driver there to repossess a vehicle. Police say Perkins pointed a weapon toward the officer which is when the officer shot him.

However, many people believe and tell News 19 that Perkins only had a flashlight and that the tow truck driver was at the wrong house.

Decatur’s police chief has said they will not release body cam footage as long as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating Perkins’ death.

The council took questions from community members on Monday and answered the ones they said they were able to answer.

Council President Jacob Ladner told people during the meeting he’s seen the home security footage released of the police shooting that killed Perkins. He said what he saw was not right.

Perkins’ home is located in District 3, and District 3 Councilmember Carlton McMasters told the room it’s hard to put into words how tragic this is, and that he too is seeking accountability and transparency.

You can view the entire work session on the city’s YouTube page.