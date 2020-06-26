Calling all young artists! The First Lady wants you to enter an art contest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — The First Lady of the United States is sponsoring a youth art competition. Melania Trump is putting together an exhibit called “Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage.” The exhibit will honor the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave American women the right to vote. Applications are open to 3-12 grade students until July 6.

According to the White House website, “The exhibit will launch this August and will showcase artwork by young Americans depicting this historic milestone. To create this exhibit, the First Lady is asking students across the United States and its territories for submissions depicting individuals, objects, and events representing the women’s suffrage movement. Their artwork will appear alongside images of women’s suffrage parades, marches, and gatherings that took place at or around the White House.”

To learn more about the contest, click here.

