Byrne: ‘We’ve had a lot of momentum the last three weeks’

Republican Bradley Byrne says his U.S. Senate campaign is peaking at the right time.

“We feel great,” Byrne told News 5’s Peter Albrecht Thursday. “We’ve had a lot of momentum the last three weeks. We feel it especially in the upper part of the state where, frankly, people really didn’t know me.”

Three different polls conducted over the last 10 days show Byrne with between 17 and 26 percent of the vote, trailing former Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and neck and neck with former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville. Most political analysts predict no candidate will get a majority of votes and the race will go to a runoff among the top two vote-getters.

Byrne touted his major accomplishments as Lower Alabama’s Congressman since 2013 as getting a new VA clinic built, promoting defense contracts for Austal USA, and battling for an expanded red snapper fishing season.

All three front runners have pledged their loyalty to President Trump, and Byrne again hammered at Session’s relationship with the president Thursday.

“I’m the one who fought for the president on the floor of the House of Representatives,” Byrne said. “Jeff didn’t do that. When he had a chance to stand up for the president, he didn’t get the job done.”

Byrne addressed one of the election’s major controversies by claiming he never said, “Democrats don’t believe in God,” as was widely reported.

“They push an agenda in Congress that is hostile to people of faith. That’s what I was saying. I serve in Congress with people who are Democrats who I know have a deep faith.”

Byrne says he’ll push hard for the next 19 days up until the March 3 primary.

“We have the most grassroots campaign,” he said. “We have a representative in all 67 counties. I’ve been in all 67 counties. It’s important that we motivate our people to go to the polls. When it comes to the primaries, people make up their minds pretty late.”

LATEST STORIES