Byrne, Gaetz oppose House police reform bill

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act bans choke holds and no knock warrants

Lower Alabama’s and Northwest Florida’s congressmen, both Republicans, say they will vote against a police reform act in the Democrat controlled U.S. House.



The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would reform qualified immunity for law enforcement, prohibit racial profiling, ban no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, ban choke holds by federal officers, and establish a national registry of police misconduct maintained by the Department of Justice.



Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama, says he disagrees with many of the provisions.



“There are times when you have to have no knock entrance,” Byrne said. “There are times when police have to use a choke hold to save the person they’re working with. Sometimes if you don’t use a choke hold you have to use lethal force.”

Byrne said he was annoyed that House Republicans were not consulted at all in formulating the bill. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida agrees.

“The House bill doesn’t reflect any work with Republicans or law enforcement,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz also believes some of the bill’s provisions go too far.

“Unfortunately this bill goes beyond policing,” Gaetz said. “It even disarms the border patrol of all things in this legislation by not allowing them to accept military surplus.”

Gaetz says he supports a bill in the Senate sponsored by South Carolina Republican Tim Scott.

That bill has little to no chance to pass in the House.