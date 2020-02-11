Byrne campaign says he’s gaining ground on Sessions

With the Alabama primary election three weeks away, Republican Senate candidate Bradley Byrne says he’s gaining ground.
Byrne’s campaign released internal polling Tuesday that shows he has gained 10-percent since December and now trails former Senator and U.S. Attorney General 31-percent to 26-percent, with former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville a close third at 24-percent.
“All the momentum is behind Bradley,” said Byrne Campaign Manager Seth Morrow. “We are confident Bradley will be the Republican nominee and ultimately defeat Doug Jones.”
Harper Polling, a national firm, conducted the survey February 8th and 9th of 609 likely Alabama Republican primary voters. The margin of error was ±3.97%.
The figures vary greatly from an internal Sessions campaign poll conducted two weeks ago. That poll showed Sessions with 43-percent, Byrne with 22-percent, and Tuberville with 21-percent.
The Alabama primary election is March 3.