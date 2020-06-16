Buy Black Movement: Push to support Black-owned businesses to take a stand against racial inequality

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In wake of the civil unrest across the country following the recent deaths of unarmed black people by police, there’s a growing movement to support Black entrepreneurs.

The UPS store on University Boulevard is one of two in Mobile that’s owned by Kyle Moffett.

He said the growing movement to support Black-owned businesses like his is extremely important especially during these times.

“I had an individual come in to get a notary done, and it was fraudulent. a fake ID and everything. Of course, I could not do it. The woman berated me, called me the N-word, and stormed out,” he said.

Only 3 percent of Mobile’s businesses are Black-owned, according to the Mobile Area Black Chamber of Commerce.

Many Black-owned businesses are struggling harder during the coronavirus pandemic, with some having to close up shop for good.

The recent protests following the deaths of unarmed black people by police is shining light on these racial inequalities.

“Growth comes out of periods of adversity. During periods when we think we’re comfortable, we don’t grow much, so there’s opportunity in the midst of every crisis,” said Gina Hitchens, owner of GHG Financial Planning.

The movement has many people shopping at only Black-owned businesses for the entire month of June.

Moffett said the real work is keeping them as customers once the month is over.

“It’s imperative we really show customers what we can do, and actually transform them into casual customers and lifelong customers and friends,” he said.

For more information on how to support Mobile area Black-owned businesses, click here.

