AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Just over 24 hours after it was announced that Bryan Harsin was fired as the Auburn football head coach, the former man in charge released a statement.

Auburn’s statement regarding the “change of leadership” a.k.a Harsin’s firing was very short, and never mentioned Harsin by name.

Harsin’s statement was quite lengthy, almost a page long. SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic posted Harsin’s statement to Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Harsin began the statement, “I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future. I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise,” Harsin wrote.

This statement comes in a chaotic 24 hours on the Plains, where Auburn also announced John Cohen as its new Director of Athletics.

“Through my entire time at Auburn, we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way. I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family. I am certain that this group of players will do great things. I will miss you guys tremendously but will always be there for you and do anything I can to help moving forward. Thank you for believing in me,” Harsin’s statement continued.

Harsin’s record was 9-12 in his two seasons on the Plains, and 3-5 (1-4 SEC) during the 2022 season.

You can read the rest of his statement below:

Like any coach with benefit of hindsight, there are things that could have been done differently. I don’t pretend to be perfect but I am certain I will be better moving forward because of this experience.

I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again. The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. There are good people throughout this program and University. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless.

I hurt for the coaches, staff members and families who are left in limbo. This team and staff came here fully committed to our vision of what we could accomplish in time. That time has been cut short. They will all persevere because of their tremendous character and ability and I will do everything I can to help them with this transition.

As in life, my family and I will now turn the page and chart our next course, always grateful for the positive relationships formed and memories made on the Plains. thank you for allowing us to be a part of the Auburn family. Bryan Harsin

Former Auburn running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will serve as the Tigers’ interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Auburn is set to play at Mississippi State University on Saturday.