ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old was hospitalized after the pickup truck the 17-year-old was driving left the road and crashed into several trees outside Brewton, Ala. on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene on Escambia County 69 about 15 miles east of East Brewton. That’s where the Ford F-150 pickup truck the 17-year-old was driving left the road at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. ALEA said the teens were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the truck.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital. ALEA said Highway Patrol Division troopers are investigating.