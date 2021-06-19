Brewton Police Chief asking people to stay off the roads

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Brewton Police Chief Kenneth Brazile is asking people to stay off the roads in Brewton after Tropical Storm Claudette. The storm produced a tornado around 7:30 AM. Three people have been confirmed injured and several homes damaged.

East Brewton has seen major damage to the roadways and crews are working on restoring power. US 29 in East Brewton is closed due to downed powerlines in the roadway. Conditions are considered dangerous at this time.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.