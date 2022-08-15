BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning.

Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, according to a Facebook post from the BPD. The department had also received reports that Maddox was acting suspicious and seemed intoxicated. Police met with Maddox and searched his vehicle.

Meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car, according to the post. Maddox ran from officers after they tried to take him into custody. Maddox was later arrested after leading officers on a foot chase through nearby woods.

Maddox was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance(methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana First Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Attempting to Elude

Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs