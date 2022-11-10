(STACKER) In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 93 in Alabama using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Alabama breweries have the tastiest offerings.

1 / 17DisobeyArt // Shutterstock

#17. Rammer Jammer Beer Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #93. Rammer Jammer (Light Lager)

2 / 17BeerAdvocate

#16. Goat Island Brewery

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #54. Blood Orange Berliner-Weisse (Berliner Weisse)

3 / 17Canva

#15. Ferus Artisan Ales

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #26. IPA (American IPA)

4 / 17BeerAdvocate

#14. Folklore Brewing & Meadery

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #17. Snipe Hunt IPA (American IPA)

5 / 17BeerAdvocate

#13. Singin’ River Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #39. IPAcalypse Now (American IPA)

— #47. Ghost Bridge Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)

6 / 17George Rudy // Shutterstock

#12. Druid City Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #8. Downtown North Porter (Imperial Porter)

— #63. Pale Ale (American Pale Ale)

7 / 17BeerAdvocate

#11. Black Warrior Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #64. Broad Street Brown (American Brown Ale)

— #70. Crimson Ale (American Amber / Red Ale)

— #89. Lock 17 IPA (American IPA)

8 / 17BeerAdvocate

#10. Ghost Train Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #20. Kaleidoscope Kettle Sour (Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #33. Judge Juicy (American IPA)

— #55. Gulf Coast IPA (American IPA)

9 / 17BeerAdvocate

#9. Old Black Bear Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #69. Milepost 652 (Extra Special / Strong Bitter (ESB))

— #73. Cave City Lager (American Amber / Red Lager)

— #78. Roaming Bear Porter (American Porter)

10 / 17BeerAdvocate

#8. Cahaba Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #40. Oka Uba IPA (American IPA)

— #44. Oktoberfest Bier (Märzen)

— #85. American Blonde (American Blonde Ale)

11 / 17BeerAdvocate

#7. Fairhope Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #21. Take The Causeway IPA (American IPA)

— #51. Judge Roy Bean Coffee Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)

— #67. FiftyOne Pale Ale (American Pale Ale)

12 / 17BeerAdvocate

#6. Avondale Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 5

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #29. A-OK IPA (American IPA)

— #42. Miss Fancy’s Tripel (Tripel)

— #57. Spring Street Saison (Saison)

13 / 17BeerAdvocate

#5. Back Forty Beer Co.

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 9

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #27. Trade Day Cuban Coffee Stout (American Stout)

— #48. The Mandarin Chief (Imperial IPA)

— #65. BamaMosa (Bière de Champagne / Bière Brut)

14 / 17BeerAdvocate

#4. Straight To Ale

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 10

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #2. Illudium (Old Ale)

— #7. Unobtanium Barrel-Aged Old Ale (Old Ale)

— #23. Velvet Evil (Old Ale)

15 / 17BeerAdvocate

#3. Yellowhammer Brewing

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 11

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #34. Frankenhammer (Belgian Dark Strong Ale)

— #36. Trampoline Dream (Imperial IPA)

— #45. Miracle Worker Tripel (Tripel)

16 / 17BeerAdvocate

#2. Good People Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 11

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #1. Hitchhiker (American IPA)

— #3. El Gordo (Barrel Aged) (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #4. Snake Handler Double IPA (Imperial IPA)

17 / 17BeerAdvocate

#1. Trimtab Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Alabama: 21

– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:

— #5. Language of Thunder – Cumulus (American Imperial Stout)

— #6. Light Visions: Theory of Abundance (New England IPA)

— #9. Breakfast Hero (Sweet / Milk Stout)

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.