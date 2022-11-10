(STACKER) In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 93 in Alabama using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Alabama breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#17. Rammer Jammer Beer Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #93. Rammer Jammer (Light Lager)
#16. Goat Island Brewery
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #54. Blood Orange Berliner-Weisse (Berliner Weisse)
#15. Ferus Artisan Ales
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #26. IPA (American IPA)
#14. Folklore Brewing & Meadery
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #17. Snipe Hunt IPA (American IPA)
#13. Singin’ River Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #39. IPAcalypse Now (American IPA)
— #47. Ghost Bridge Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)
#12. Druid City Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #8. Downtown North Porter (Imperial Porter)
— #63. Pale Ale (American Pale Ale)
#11. Black Warrior Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #64. Broad Street Brown (American Brown Ale)
— #70. Crimson Ale (American Amber / Red Ale)
— #89. Lock 17 IPA (American IPA)
#10. Ghost Train Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #20. Kaleidoscope Kettle Sour (Fruited Kettle Sour)
— #33. Judge Juicy (American IPA)
— #55. Gulf Coast IPA (American IPA)
#9. Old Black Bear Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #69. Milepost 652 (Extra Special / Strong Bitter (ESB))
— #73. Cave City Lager (American Amber / Red Lager)
— #78. Roaming Bear Porter (American Porter)
#8. Cahaba Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #40. Oka Uba IPA (American IPA)
— #44. Oktoberfest Bier (Märzen)
— #85. American Blonde (American Blonde Ale)
#7. Fairhope Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 4
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #21. Take The Causeway IPA (American IPA)
— #51. Judge Roy Bean Coffee Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)
— #67. FiftyOne Pale Ale (American Pale Ale)
#6. Avondale Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 5
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #29. A-OK IPA (American IPA)
— #42. Miss Fancy’s Tripel (Tripel)
— #57. Spring Street Saison (Saison)
#5. Back Forty Beer Co.
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 9
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #27. Trade Day Cuban Coffee Stout (American Stout)
— #48. The Mandarin Chief (Imperial IPA)
— #65. BamaMosa (Bière de Champagne / Bière Brut)
#4. Straight To Ale
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 10
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #2. Illudium (Old Ale)
— #7. Unobtanium Barrel-Aged Old Ale (Old Ale)
— #23. Velvet Evil (Old Ale)
#3. Yellowhammer Brewing
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 11
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #34. Frankenhammer (Belgian Dark Strong Ale)
— #36. Trampoline Dream (Imperial IPA)
— #45. Miracle Worker Tripel (Tripel)
#2. Good People Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 11
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #1. Hitchhiker (American IPA)
— #3. El Gordo (Barrel Aged) (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #4. Snake Handler Double IPA (Imperial IPA)
#1. Trimtab Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Alabama: 21
– Highest ranked beers in Alabama:
— #5. Language of Thunder – Cumulus (American Imperial Stout)
— #6. Light Visions: Theory of Abundance (New England IPA)
— #9. Breakfast Hero (Sweet / Milk Stout)
This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
