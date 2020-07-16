BREAKING: Troy student dies from COVID-19 complications, university reports

Alabama News

by: WDHN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University reported a student death due to COVID-19 complications from its Phenix City campus.

The student, Brittany Butts of Columbus, Georgia, was enrolled in the university’s Master of Social Work program after having graduated with a bachelor’s in social work last May.

In its post, the university shared a quote from Butts the day of her graduating, saying “I’m just trying to build a future my kids and grandkids can be proud of and follow!!”

She will now receive her degree posthumously at the July 24 commencement ceremony.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories