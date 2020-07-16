PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University reported a student death due to COVID-19 complications from its Phenix City campus.
The student, Brittany Butts of Columbus, Georgia, was enrolled in the university’s Master of Social Work program after having graduated with a bachelor’s in social work last May.
In its post, the university shared a quote from Butts the day of her graduating, saying “I’m just trying to build a future my kids and grandkids can be proud of and follow!!”
She will now receive her degree posthumously at the July 24 commencement ceremony.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mortgage rates fall to record lows, drop below 3% for the first time in 50 years
- Saenger Theatre 2020 Summer Movie Series Postponed
- Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says
- BREAKING: Troy student dies from COVID-19 complications, university reports
- Dentists urge patients to be mindful of oral hygiene while wearing masks