BREAKING: Three people found dead in Munford house

MUNFORD, Ala. (WIAT)- Authorities in East Alabama are investigating after three people were found dead in a house in Munford.
According to a Facebook post by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Roy Lackey Lane in Munford on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found three individuals dead inside the house.
Investigators say they are actively following leads and processing the scene for evidence. They have not released the name of the victims and the cause of death.
If you have any information, call the Talladega County Sheriff’s office at 256-761-2141, Talladega County E-911 at 256-761-1556, or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.
The East Alabama Metro Crime Center, Oxford Police Department, Munford Police Department and Munford Fire Department are all assisting with the investigation.
