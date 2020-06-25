Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama select honorees for Youth of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A select few were chosen as honorees for The Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama’s Youth of the Year.

The youth chosen reflect great leadership, are an inspiration to others, and are determined to succeed given their hard work.

Here are the honorees:

Jacobie Forrest – Sonny Callahan Branch: “Life is all about what matters to you, because if nothing matters then there is nothing to live for. And the things that matter the most to me are my reputation, love and leadership.” -Jakobie Forrest

Alyssa Van – Bernard Malkove Branch: “I want youth to know that no matter what you have been through, or are going through, you can overcome all of it. The community you grew up in, the people you grew up around, and your family’s history, does not determine your future. Do not be confined. Pop your own bubble.” -Alyssa Vann

Noah Mingo – Optimist Branch: “I want my story to be one of empowering and motivating others to keep persevering through any obstacle. Staying motivated, focused and prayed up are the keys to my success and can be to others as well.” -Noah Mingo

Madison Durggins – Semmes Branch: “I will use my voice to ensure that I am heard. My voice is meant to be heard, but many youth today feel as though they have no voice. I want to be the drum major and the champion for change.” -Madison Durggins

Brandon McCall – Kiwanis Branch: “It’s our job to lift up each other and empower one another. We are people of the present and the future.” -Brandon McCall

For a more detailed overview of their experience with the Boys & Girls Club click here.

