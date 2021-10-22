Booster shot eligibility expands to more Alabama residents

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Oct. 22 that more Alabama residents are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot.

The COVID-19 booster shot was only available to a select few who received the Pfizer vaccine, but the criteria for eligibility is now expanding.

The expansion for eligibility comes after booster doses for all three vaccines were approved by the CDC, according to a news release from ADPH.

The following groups are eligible for a booster shot if they received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months or more:

Age 65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Recipients of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine who are 18 and older, are eligible to receive the Pfizer, Moderna and J & J booster shot after two months.

For those who receive the Moderna booster, half doses will be given.