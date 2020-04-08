Bonnett, Farmer on NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot

Two of the "Alabama Gang" nominated for NASCAR's biggest honor

Two Alabama racing legends are among the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that Red Farmer and the late Neil Bonnett, members of the famed “Alabama Gang” out of Hueytown, AL, are on the ballot.

Bonnett got his start in motorsports by working on his friend Bobby Allison’s race cars. He had a 20-year driving career for some of the sport’s legendary team owners like the Wood Brothers and Junior Johnson. He had a total of 20 victories, including one at Talladega in the 1980 summer event. One of the most respected people in NASCAR, Bonnett was also successful in the TV booth as a commentator.

Farmer is a three-time champion of the NASCAR Late Model Sports Division (1969, 1970, 1971), as well as the 1956 NASCAR Modified champ. A member of the “original” Alabama Gang along with Bobby & Donnie Allison, the 87-year-old has won hundreds of short track races in his career. He is a member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will consist of two inductees from the list of Modern Era nominees, and one from the list of Pioneer nominees – for a total of three new inductees in 2021.

Modern Era Nominees:

Neil Bonnett, from Hueytown, AL, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including his home track of Talladega Superspeedway in 1980, along with consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories from 1982-83

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, including six at Talladega Superspeedway, 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver & two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including one at Talladega Superspeedway in 1991, along with two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief for Bobby Isaac

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Pioneer Nominees:

Red Farmer, three-time NASCAR Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Jake Elder, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is located in Charlotte, NC.