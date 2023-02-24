ABBEVILLE, Ala (WDHN) — Henry County judge Derek Peterson has denied the bond for a Headland man accused of stabbing his elderly mother to death in her home.

Alex McKay is accused of stabbing his 70-year-old mother, Annie McKay, to death in her home on Monday, February 20.

Multiple witnesses testified during the hearing, including the case’s lead investigator and a Dothan Police investigator.

While testifying, Dothan Police investigator Terry Nelson said this was one of the most brutal murders he has ever experienced.

The defense attempted to show the court that McKay is not a danger to society and said he was not at the home at the time of the murder.

Officials say he has a history of drug use and mental illness, and the family has had recurring problems with him in the past.

Officials in the court also brought up his past run-ins with law enforcement, which was one of the reasons the bond was denied.

According to the court, McKay admitted he was schizophrenic and claimed his parents were out to get him and that he would kill them, but the defense claimed he has several involuntary commitments for mental help.

On Tuesday, McKay was officially charged with murder and had an original bond set at $1 million.

This was the first Aniahs Law hearing in Henry County