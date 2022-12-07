ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Limestone County teacher and coach arrested for allegedly having relations with a student appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday.

Attorneys for Thomas Blake Tucker argued the restrictions limiting contact between Tucker and his alleged victim should be lifted — because they’re now legally married.

Bond restrictions were lifted for the former Limestone County Schools (LCS) teacher after a decision by a Limestone County judge.

Tucker was arrested on September 17 and charged with being a school employee engaged in a sex act with a student. He was released on bond and resigned from his position at East Limestone High School a month later.

Court documents show Tucker and the student were married on November 6.

The conditions of his bond included that Tucker would not be allowed to make contact with his victim. Those conditions are now lifted.

The case was sent to a grand jury, who will determine if there is probable cause to believe Tucker has committed a crime and should or should not be put on trial.