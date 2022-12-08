AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Local, state, and federal agents evacuated and cordoned off an Auburn city block while a bomb squad carefully recovers explosives Auburn police say have been located at home. The devices will be transported for destruction at another location. Two men, including a 74-year-old and his 30-year-old relative, are facing charges in the investigation. Auburn police say their number one concern right now is public safety as they work the scene.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Auburn Police, with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, 30, from Auburn, AL, and Johnny Phillips, Jr., age 74, from Notasulga, AL, on felony warrants charging each with possession of a destructive device. The two men are related. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police responding to a call at a business located in the 2400 block of West Tech Lane on Wednesday December 7. A complainant directed officers to evidence that shots had been fired in the area sometime during the evening hours of Dec. 6 and early morning hours of Dec. 7. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police say Quintevis Jaquez Phillips was developed as a suspect, and contact was made with him during the investigation. Police recovered a firearm and an explosive device which agents say were both in Phillips’ possession. The explosive was safely destroyed after being examined and verified to be an illegal destructive device by a bomb squad.

During the follow-up investigation, Auburn Police executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 300 block of Jones Street. Multiple items were located consistent with the destructive device previously recovered. Johnny Phillips Jr. was identified as the primary occupant of the residence, and he was also arrested in connection with the evidence located on Jones Street.

As of Thursday morning agents remain on scene at a home along Jones Street where the entire block is closed off with police tape. Tower lights, ambulances, tents, and dozens of officers continue their investigation. Residents have been asked to evacuate and the public is urged to stay away as law enforcement work to safely recover the explosives.

Quintevis Phillips is at the Lee County Detention Facility on a $103,000 bond. Johnny Phillips Jr. has a $100,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.