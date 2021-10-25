Boeing wins Aviation Week Program Excellence Award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boeing won the Aviation Week Program Excellence Award for its role in supporting the International Space Station.

The Aviation Week Program Excellence awards honor aerospace and defense industry programs creating organizational success through quality process, people development, tools, and leadership.

Boeing has served NASA since 1993 and has been responsible for ISS design, development, integration, testing and delivery. Boeing continues to sustain the US built elements.

Boeing will continue to wokr on the ISS to add new modules, spacecraft, and equipment as new uses change, including support in-space manufacturing and space tourism.