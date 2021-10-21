Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – A man being booked into an Alabama jail wound up at a hospital rather than behind bars after a scan revealed a shotgun shell in his abdomen.

Prisoners entering the Morgan County Jail routinely undergo a body scan when being admitted. And spokesperson Mike Swafford says a recent image showed what appeared to be a shell from a .410-gauge shotgun that had been swallowed inside a person.

He says medical staffers sent the man to a hospital rather than jail, and he was later released on his own recognizance.

