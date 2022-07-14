UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News can now confirm that the body found in downtown Dothan was the victim of a murder.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A body has been found in downtown Dothan as a result of a possible murder.

Violent crime investigators were called to Morgan and Westmead Street to investigate reports of a dead body, according to Dothan police.

The bloody body was found on the side of the roadway in the grass.

Photo of grassy area where the body was found.

Photo of the crime scene.

Photo of the crime scene.

Neighbors say the body was likely of a man around 25-30 years old. They also say that they heard gunshots in the area around midnight on Thursday morning.

The original emergency alert from police dispatch of the body being found said, “person down, blood on the arms.”

Both the Houston County Coroner’s Office and Dothan Police are expected to release more information soon.

