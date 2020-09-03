Body of missing 20-year-old UA student pulled from Black Warrior River

by: Drew Taylor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A body pulled from the Black Warrior River Thursday morning has been identified as a 20-year-old student at the University of Alabama who went missing on the river earlier this week.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Northport Fire and Rescue recovered a body at the Oliver Lock and Dam in Northport. The discovery of the body comes as law enforcement have been searching for a missing 20-year-old UA student who went missing Tuesday on the river.

This is a developing story. More will be published as information is released.

