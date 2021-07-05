Body found in Tennessee River, Morgan County investigating

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A body was found Monday in the Tennessee River, Morgan County authorities said.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a kayaker saw the body around 11 a.m. near Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the body was an unidentified white man.

“The coroner is working to identify, along with investigators, and at this time it is just an active death investigation,” Swafford said. “Until we determine who it is, we’re gonna start piecing together what happened and how he ended up in the water.”

Swafford said an autopsy would be conducted to determine how the man died.

