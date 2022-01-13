Body found in Monroe County may be missing Colorado woman, Sheriffs say

UPDATE (5:55 p.m.): Sheriff Tom Boatwright told WKRG News 5 that the woman’s body, believed to be that of missing Colorado woman Cheryl Pence, was found by a hunter in a heavily wooded area near Beatrice.

Pence was reported missing in that area on Jan. 1.

Boatwright said the body was found at about 10:30 Thursday morning when the hunter tried to enter a shooting house, but found the house was locked. The hunter notified a search team that was already working in the area, searching for Pence. That search team found the body.

Boatwright said that foul play does not appear to be involved, but that the body has been sent for forensic analysis. Boatwright said the woman seems to have gone into the house to get out of the elements.

Boatwright said authorities are confident that the woman is Pence. The body was found in the general area where she was reported missing.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are on a scene where a woman’s body was found near the Monroe and Wilcox County line.

Deputies believe that the body may be the missing Colorado woman Cheryl Pence.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.