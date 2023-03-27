Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement are investigating a body that was found along the side of the road in Brighton over the weekend.

At approximately 10:56 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1000 block of 5th Avenue in Brighton over a body that was seen along the road. Life-saving measures were attempted on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe the body was dumped from a vehicle along the road. The cause and manner of the victim’s death have not been determined and an investigation has begun in the case.

Anyone with information on this death is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.