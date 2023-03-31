AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Yellow police tape surrounded The SkyBar Cafe in downtown Auburn as first responders confirmed a death investigation is underway Friday, March 31.

The Lee County Coroner confirms he’s been called to the ally behind the downtown bar where a body has been located. At this point, the investigation is early, but foul play is not suspected.

A crew from WKRG News 5’s sister station that covers Auburn, WRBL, is on the scene and will update you as they get more information. Auburn Police are expected to release additional details this afternoon.

A Skybar Cafe representative sent this statement to WRBL:

“Skybar management was saddened to learn of the death of a middle age gentleman whose body was found adjacent to the Sky Bar located at 122 West Magnolia Street in Auburn. From initial reports, it appears that the gentleman fell from a wall separating the Sky Bar from other local businesses. We extend our sincere sympathies to the gentlemen’s family and loved ones.”

SkyBar Cafe is located at 136 West Magnolia Avenue in Auburn across from the Auburn University campus. Toomer’s Corner is at the other end of the block.