BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boaz Police Department confirmed an officer has been suspended pending an investigation into alleged child abuse.

According to online court documents, Mason Clemons is accused of abusing a child. In a petition for protection from abuse order filed in Etowah County, a plaintiff states Clemons hit a child repeatedly with a flip-flop, leaving a ‘big bruise.’

Chief of Boaz Police, Michael Abercrombie, said Clemons is an officer with the department, but added that he is suspended at this time, pending further investigation. Abercrombie said the department has no further comment at this time.

A hearing regarding the protection from abuse order is scheduled for August 15.