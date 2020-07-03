Boat catches fire on Smith Lake boat ramp in Alabama

by: WHNT Staff

SMITH LAKE, Ala. – A boat caught fire Friday afternoon on Smith Lake, just ahead of Independence Day Weekend.

The fire started just before noon, and several people ran over in an attempt to extinguish it, including someone on a jet ski, who tried to spray the boat with water.

However, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office moved everybody away out of precaution in case the boat exploded.

The owner did confirm to WHNT News 19 the boat had a full tank of gas at the time.

Logan Fire and Rescue and Alabama State Troopers responded as well.

No one was injured.

