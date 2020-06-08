BMPD: ALEA issues Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 81-year-old man, needs help locating his whereabouts

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for 81-year-old, Verbin Kemp, by ALEA.

They need your help in locating his whereabouts. If anyone has information to provide, they ask you to contact the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories