BMPD: ALEA issues Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 81-year-old man, needs help locating his whereabouts

Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WKRG) — "It's not the worst Alabama has had. That's for sure! But did cause a bit of damage in the bayou! Lots of flooding," said 19-year-old Brittney Jo Little of Bayou La Batre.

In between bands of rain from Tropical Storm Cristobal, she snapped photos of some of the effects of the system. "Just wanted to make sure everybody was safe and make sure nobody had any damage to their house," she exclaimed. She did find damage from where a tree fell on a power line on East Davenport Street.