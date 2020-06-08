BMPD: ALEA issues Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 81-year-old man, needs help locating his whereabouts

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for 81-year-old, Verbin Kemp, by ALEA.
They need your help in locating his whereabouts. If anyone has information to provide, they ask you to contact the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.
