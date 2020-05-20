Blue Angels surprise fly over for Maryland Naval Academy Class of 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- After two years in court, a lawsuit against the makers of a popular podcast set in on the western side of Alabama by the estate of its primary figure has now been dismissed.

On March 12, the case involving “S-Town” and the estate of John B. McLemore was dismissed after the two sides had reached a settlement, although lawyers just recently finalized the agreement. In the suit, which was filed in July 2018, the executor of McLemore’s estate claimed that the show revealed personal aspects of his life without his permission, in addition to using his likeness to promote the show, making money off him and violating Alabama’s Right of Publicity Act.