Blue Angels surprise fly over for Maryland Naval Academy Class of 2020

CBS Newspath—The Navy-Blue Angels flew over Annapolis Wednesday (5/20) in a surprise visit to honor the Naval Academy Class of 2020.

The group made three passes over the Academy then flew toward Chesapeake Bay between each pass.

The academy canceled its traditional commissioning week events for Coronavirus precautions. The academy has been privately swearing-in midshipmen in groups of 200 before a video stream officially marks commissioning on Friday.

