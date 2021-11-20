BLUE ALERT: “Dangerous person” injures State Trooper near Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A BLUE ALERT has been issued for a dangerous person who injured an officer near Livingston Friday night.

According to an emergency alert, members of ALEA are looking for Randy Lee Wade. They say he injured an Alabama State Trooper.

Wade is a black male, 5’11”, and weighs about 135 lbs.

He was last seen during the incident on AL Highway 28 and I-20/59 near Livingston just before midnight Friday night.

If anyone has seen Wade or knows any information on his whereabouts please call 334-676-750 or 911.