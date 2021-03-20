Blount, Cullman County Sheriff’s Offices holding news conference after four escaped inmates re-captured

Leo Chavez captured. (Courtesy/Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Blount and Cullman County Sheriff’s Offices held a news conference to update the community after the last of four escaped inmates was re-captured Friday night.

Four inmates initially escaped the jail Thursday night, however, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long were re-captured within an hour according to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Eight hours later, Robert Alan Peak was driving a stolen truck with trailer out of Blount County and deputies spiked it near the Berlin community.

Leo Chavez, the remaining inmate on the run, was found in a Hanceville neighborhood Friday night with the help of a Hanceville resident.

All have since been taken back to the Cullman County Detention Center.

