Bloomberg in Alabama Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla. They are circling each other like wary boxers, with taunts on Twitter, snarky asides and belittling depictions of one another. They rose to prominence in Manhattan on parallel tracks, amassed wealth real and perceived and displayed a penchant for putting their names on things. President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg could hardly be more different as people but now they both want the same job: Trump’s. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Montgomery Saturday. This will be his second visit to the state since announcing his campaign for president.

Bloombereg will address members of the Alabama Democratic Conference at noon their annual convention at the Embassy Suites in downtown. At 1:45, he will speak to students and others at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center at Alabama State University.

Bloomberg has taken the unusual tactic of ignoring the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary to concentrate on “Super Tuesday” March 3. Alabama is one of 14 states holding its presidential primary that day.