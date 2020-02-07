Bloomberg in Alabama Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Montgomery Saturday. This will be his second visit to the state since announcing his campaign for president.
Bloombereg will address members of the Alabama Democratic Conference at noon their annual convention at the Embassy Suites in downtown. At 1:45, he will speak to students and others at the John Garrick Hardy Student Center at Alabama State University.
Bloomberg has taken the unusual tactic of ignoring the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary to concentrate on “Super Tuesday” March 3. Alabama is one of 14 states holding its presidential primary that day.