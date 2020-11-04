Birmingham Zoo welcomes it’s newest resident: the eastern bongo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo welcomes its newest family member, Nakura, a young male eastern bongo.

Nakuru is two years old and came to the Birmingham Zoo from Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, S.D., also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Nakuru has been doing great since his arrival to the Birmingham Zoo. He passed all medical exams and spent his first week living behind-the-scenes while getting acclimated to the conditions and environment of his habitat. Nakuru has now begun to explore his surroundings and settle into his new home, the zoo reports. His care team describe him as a very laid-back animal who likes to interact with staff.

“We are excited to add this new species and can’t wait for our guests to meet Nakuru in person,” said Hollie Colahan, Vice President of Living Collections.

Visitors to the Zoo can see Nakuru in his habitat in the Zoo’s Trails of Africa.

The Birmingham Zoo joins the AZA and other zoos around the world in maintaining Species Survival Plan ® (SSP) programs for cooperative breeding and conservation initiatives. AZA’s Eastern Bongo SSP program includes approximately 185 animals at 36 zoos.

Bongo are classified by the IUCN as critically endangered and fewer than 100 individuals are estimated to remain in the wild, Birmingham Zoo reports. Eastern bongo are found in the mountain forests of central Kenya and zoos play an important role in their conservation. In 2004, several bongo born at AZA zoos were sent to Kenya to help boost the wild population.

“Our Zoo has done a fantastic job maintaining various species as part of AZA’s Species Survival Plan® (SSP) program,” Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President & CEO, said. “Based on a recommendation from the Eastern Bongo SSP, the Birmingham Zoo has now become the new home for Nakuru—and we are thrilled. Our vision to conserve wildlife and wild places is what fuels our dedication to preserving endangered and vulnerable species. We take pride in being a part of the global bongo conservation effort by AZA accredited zoos to ensure these magnificent animals will survive into the future.”

LATEST HEADLINES