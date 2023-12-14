BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance for information on a homicide that occurred about five years ago.

According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South at around 10:30 p.m. on December 15, 2018. At the scene, officers found Elizabeth Peterson lying unresponsive in the parking lot next to her gray Hyundai.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced Peterson dead at the scene. The BPD stated its preliminary investigation revealed Peterson recently arrived to the complex. Residents told police there was an argument between her and an unknown person.

There is no one in custody in connection to the homicide investigation. Those with information on the case are urged to call the BPD homicide division at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers could award tipsters up to $5,000.

The BPD will provide updates as they become available.