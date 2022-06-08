BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Within three hours Wednesday morning, firefighters with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to 42 water rescue calls to those who had been affected by flooding in the city.

Fire Chief Cory Moon said that his department is ready to respond to any other water rescues they are called to. So far, no injuries have been reported during the morning flooding, which blocked many roads downtown.

During a press conference Wednesday, Moon stressed that people stay safe while on the roads.

“We just want to remind everyone about the dangers of flash flooding, so our message to everyone is during flash flooding, please avoid walking or driving through any flooded areas,” Moon said. “If the area looks questionable when it comes to the water level, please just turn around and find an alternate route.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said city staff and first responders would remain on high alert during the storm and its aftermath. He also stressed that the flooding issues were not a matter of a failing drainage system, but the system itself being overwhelmed.

“It’s a matter of where you have low-lying areas in a city like Birmingham where you have the amount of creeks that we have in and near the city of Birmingham and you receive 6 inches of rain from a weather event that is a slow-moving storm,” Woodfin said. “These are the unfortunate results.”