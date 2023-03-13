BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Everything Everywhere All At Once” had a big night Sunday, winning several Academy Awards– including Best Picture– all with a man from Birmingham at the center.

Daniel Scheinert, who co-directed and co-wrote the film with Daniel Kwan, grew up in Birmingham and had short films featured in the Sidewalk Film Festival before he and Kwan, collectively known as “Daniels,” went on to make movies like “Swiss Army Man” and “Everything Everywhere.”

During the night, Scheinert and Kwan each won Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for the movie about an Asian-American wife and mother who lives in several parallel universes. During his speeches, Scheinert recognized several teachers from Shades Valley High School, his alma mater in Birmingham, who made an impact on him, as well as thanking his parents.

By the end of the night, the film won several Oscars, including Best Picture.

“Everything Everywhere” was nominated for 11 Oscars, the most of any film released last year. Some of the most notable of its wins included Michelle Yeoh winning Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan winning Best Supporting Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis winning Best Supporting Actress.

Paul Rogers, another Birmingham native, won for Best Film Editing for his work on the film. Like Scheinert, Rogers grew up in Birmingham, went to Homewood High School and worked at Alabama Public Television early in his career.

In addition, the Oscars broadcast also honored actress Louise Fletcher as part of its “In Memoriam” section. Fletcher, who grew up in Birmingham and won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1975 for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” died last September.