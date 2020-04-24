Birmingham area bakery scores baking Tua’s draft cake

HOOVER, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hoover bakery posted pictures on Facebook Friday, revealing they were selected to a bake a double-decker cake for Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL Draft party Thursday night.

Tua’s family gathered at a home as the former Crimson Tide QB received the good news that he was a 5th round pick and is headed to Miami Dolphins. Dreamcakes Cafe posted they baked the delicious creation.

“It was so hard to keep this secret! We made Tua’s NFL Draft cake for last night’s pick. We were thrilled to be picked too! He was so kind and friendly. A beautiful person inside and out. Congrats Tua! There will be a lot of new Dolphins fans today,” Owners Dwight and Jan Potter said on Facebook.

