Bill would require Alabama schools to provide free feminine hygiene products to students

(WHNT) – A bill set before the Alabama Legislature would require schools to provide free feminine hygiene products to students.

Al.com reports under the feminine hygiene bill, schools that serve students in grades five through 12 would be required to provide products, including sanitary napkins and tampons, in their restrooms for free.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, introduced the measure. Rep. Hollis is also the legislator who gained national attention for her bill that would mandate vasectomies for men once they reach age 50 or father three or more children.

The bill was referred to the House Education Ways and Means Committee.

Other states considering a similar measure are Maryland and Massachusetts.

New York, California, New Hampshire, and Illinois already require high schools to provide free tampons and pads for students, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL BILL.

